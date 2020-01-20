Bobi Wine in Studio with Jamaican Reggae Star Buju Banton

Pin Share 5 Shares

Singer and MP Bobi Wine is reportedly in studio with Jamaican superstar Buju Banton. Bobi met with Buju over the weekend in Jamaica.

Bobi travelled to Jamaica alongside Nubian Li where they had gone to perform at the Rebel Salute 2020 from Friday, January 17 to January 18 at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove Priory St Ann.

He had a moment on stage with Grammy award-winning artist/producer, Buju Banton, also a reggae king.

Buju took to his social media to praise Bobi saying that he had put up a great performance. He also posted a picture suggesting that they are in the studio.



